Competition for David Raya?! Arsenal send scouts to watch Bundesliga goalkeeper
Arsenal tracking Dortmund loanee Ramaj
Arsenal have been tracking Ramaj closely in recent weeks, as per Sport.de, sending scouts to Germany to observe the Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper during his loan spell at Heidenheim. The 24-year-old has impressed despite Heidenheim’s struggles in the Bundesliga, displacing club legend Kevin Muller and emerging as one of the league’s most active and reliable shot-stoppers. His performances have prompted Arsenal to take a deeper look at whether he could fit into Mikel Arteta’s long-term goalkeeping plans, particularly as a high-quality alternative to Raya.
The Gunners already have significant investment in the position, with Raya as their established No.1 and Kepa Arrizabalaga signed in the summer to provide elite-level backup. However, Arsenal are continuing to explore younger and more developmental options who could eventually challenge for the starting role or serve as a long-term successor. Ramaj’s distribution, sweeping ability and confidence under pressure make him an attractive fit for a system that demands ball-playing proficiency from the goalkeeper.
For now, Arsenal’s interest remains in its preliminary scouting phase, with no formal approach made to Dortmund or the player. Ramaj is due to return to his parent club at the end of the season, but his long-term future there is unclear, particularly if Gregor Kobel remains the undeniable first-choice goalkeeper. Should Kobel stay and Ramaj become surplus to requirements, Arsenal believe a move could quickly take shape, though much will depend on how the goalkeeper market evolves in the coming months.
Arsenal's goalkeeper merry-go-round before Raya's rise
Arsenal’s renewed activity in the goalkeeper market reflects a broader strategic shift after multiple years of instability behind the No.1 spot. The constant rotations from Bernd Leno to Aaron Ramsdale, then to Raya, and the arrival of Kepa have highlighted the club’s desire to find long-term consistency. By scouting a young, high-ceiling option like Ramaj, Arsenal may be planning for a future where there is full clarity not only around the starting goalkeeper but also the depth and succession pathway.
Raya remains firmly established as Arteta’s first choice, with a permanent deal secured and complete trust in his ability to execute the team’s tactical build-up play. However, at 29, Raya is approaching what should be his goalkeeping prime, meaning Arsenal must consider whether to develop someone behind him or rely on short-term solutions such as Kepa. Ramaj represents a bridge between those approaches — a keeper who could initially serve as a backup while also offering long-term potential.
Ramaj's breakout season with Heidenheim
Ramaj’s journey to the top of European football has been defined by steady progression, multiple transfers, and crucial loan spells that exposed him to varied tactical systems. His development accelerated during spells at Eintracht Frankfurt, Ajax, and FC Copenhagen, laying a foundation of top-level experience before arriving at Dortmund. The German giants clearly viewed him as a long-term project, signing him to a contract through 2029 before loaning him out for regular Bundesliga minutes.
At Heidenheim, Ramaj has flourished despite the team’s relegation battle, quickly becoming indispensable with his athleticism and distribution under pressure. He leads the Bundesliga in total saves, a testament to both his consistency and the defensive burden placed on him, and he has grown in confidence with every match. His shot-stopping volume, sweeping interventions, and progressive passing have become defining features of his breakout campaign, and if he continues this trajectory, Dortmund may face a decision whether to retain him as a future starter or entertain offers from clubs seeking a goalkeeper tailored to modern demands.
Arsenal to continue monitoring Ramaj until the summer
Arsenal are expected to continue monitoring Ramaj throughout the remainder of the Bundesliga season, with scouts likely to attend several more matches before any decisions are made. The club will reassess their goalkeeping department in the summer, especially with Kepa’s long-term role uncertain and academy goalkeeper Karl Hein currently out on loan in Germany. If Dortmund are open to discussions, particularly if Kobel remains entrenched as their No.1, negotiations could develop quickly.
For Ramaj, the second half of the season will be critical in shaping his market value and determining whether Dortmund identify him as part of their long-term succession plan. A strong finish could position him as an attractive option for Arsenal or other clubs seeking a modern, dynamic keeper.
