Como secure European qualification for first time EVER as Cesc Fabregas' stock soars again amid Chelsea links

Following the final whistle, an emotional Fabregas spoke to DAZN about the magnitude of the accomplishment. He said: "I'm very happy and proud today. Two years ago today we were promoted to Serie A and today we're qualifying for Europe. The team, the club, the fans have all grown, it's inexplicable, we will remember this day twenty years from now." The 39-year-old also highlighted the mental demands of the modern game, adding: "These days, with social media, everything goes so fast, there's so much pressure. You have to enjoy it. I don't remember how many trophies I won, but there is much more to come."