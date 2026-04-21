Columbus awarded NWSL expansion team as league announces 18th franchise

The newest NWSL club will play at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field, a 21,700-seat natural grass stadium in downtown Columbus. The stadium opened in 2021 and is home to Major League Soccer side the Columbus Crew. Renovations will be made to prepare the venue for the NWSL, including the NWSL team's locker rooms and supporting infrastructure.

"The addition of Columbus, a proven soccer market with passionate fans and world-class infrastructure, reflects the continued acceleration of interest in the NWSL and in women’s sports broadly," the NWSL said in its release. "Alongside our Boston, Denver, and Atlanta expansions, this is a league that is growing with intention, and Columbus is exactly the kind of market and ownership group we want building with us."