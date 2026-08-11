Colombian football suspended as 7.4 magnitude earthquake leaves trail of destruction across the country

National football authorities acted swiftly to take decisive action to protect supporters, players, and matchday personnel involved on the ground.

In an official statement, Dimayor confirmed the rescheduling of the competition schedule to prioritise collective safety: "The matches will be played this Tuesday, August 11, at the times they were previously scheduled. Likewise, the matches scheduled for Tuesday will be played on Wednesday, August 12, at the same times."

The governing body also expressed deep condolences on behalf of the entire Colombian football ecosystem for those affected by the tragedy: "From Dimayor, and on behalf of the 36 clubs of Colombian Professional Soccer, we send a message of support, strength, and solidarity to the families and communities that are going through moments of concern and difficulty as a result of this event."