Coleen Rooney admits it is annoying having Wayne at home and lifts lid on ups and downs with Man Utd legend
Domestic friction: Life with Wayne at home
The shift in schedule has significantly changed the couple’s domestic dynamic at their £20 million Cheshire estate. Reflecting on the increased time they now spend together after two decades in the spotlight, Coleen explained the transition to life with the former striker in an interview with The Times: "In some ways it’s good, in some ways it’s annoying, because we’ve never had that much time together. I like everything in order, he’s a bit more laid-back." When asked if she bosses the former Everton and United man around, she added: "He would probably say that, but I would say he needs telling sometimes."
The evolution of a high-profile marriage
Having been together since they were teenagers in Liverpool, the couple has weathered numerous public storms, from Wayne’s reported early career indiscretions to his 2017 drink-driving arrest. Despite the frequent headlines and the "Wagatha Christie" legal battle with Rebekah Vardy, Coleen remains the bedrock of the family. Wayne himself previously praised his wife’s influence on his life during an appearance on Rio Ferdinand’s podcast, stating: "I honestly believe if she weren’t there, I’d be dead. She’s managed me because I needed managing."
Coleen reflects on their journey with a sense of perspective as she approaches her 40th birthday. "Obviously, it’s changed with age and children coming on board and career changes," she said. "You have your ups and downs, you have things that happen in life. But I think being together from a young age, we know each other inside and out. We’re a team. So no, I wouldn’t say we’ve changed. I would say things around us have changed."
Raising the next generation of United stars
The Rooney legacy continues at Old Trafford, with sons Kai and Klay both currently enrolled in the Manchester United Academy. Kai, 16, is already making waves in the youth ranks, following in the footsteps of his father. Coleen, who spent years watching Wayne from the stands, now finds herself as a "soccer mum," often seen on the sidelines with her deckchair and coffee. She believes their experiences in the professional game will help guide their children through the pressures of the sport.
"It’s nice that we know what to expect. And we can try to guide him. Obviously it’s his life, his passion — he can decide what he wants to do. But I think it’s good we’ve got the knowledge," she noted regarding Kai’s development. On her son's ability to handle the spotlight, she added: "He’s lived it from a young age. When we used to go to matches when he was younger, he’d get a lot of people coming up saying, ‘Oh, are you Wayne Rooney’s son?’ But he’s strong minded, always has been. I’ve got no worries in the way he deals with it."
Beyond football: Pigs and fashion
While Wayne focuses on his media career and the boys pursue their footballing dreams, Coleen is busy with her own projects, including a new fashion collection and an upcoming Disney documentary. Despite their immense wealth, she insists on keeping her children grounded and connected to their roots in Croxteth. She recalled how even in the quiet moments at home, she stays busy, recently clearing out every drawer in the house while Wayne took over the school run. "Wayne picked the kids up and I was still doing it," she said. "He was, like, ‘You’re in a zone here, aren’t you?’"
The Rooneys have also introduced some unusual new additions to their home life to keep their children occupied. "My ten-year-old wanted a pet," she revealed. "And then it just developed that he wanted a pig. And you can’t buy one, you’ve got to buy two. So now we’ve got a pig pen in the garden. It was her mum’s bright idea. But it’s me that has to shovel up poo. But do you know what? I’m getting used to it. I’m getting a bond with these pigs now." Whether managing pigs or one of football's biggest icons, Coleen continues to be the steady hand in the Rooney household.
