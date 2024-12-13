Chelsea FC v Newcastle United FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Richie Mills

Cole Palmer ‘launches bid to trademark ice cold goal celebration’ in move that 'could make the Chelsea star millions'

C. PalmerChelseaPremier League

Chelsea star Cole Palmer is reportedly set to trademark his 'ice cold' shivering celebration.

  • Palmer known for 'ice cold' celebration
  • Chelsea ace launches bid to trademark it
  • England star could pocket millions
