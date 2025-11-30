Getty Images Sport
Cole Palmer to miss World Cup 2026?! England drop selection hint in 'worrying sign' for Chelsea talisman
Palmer overlooked by Three Lions
The 2026 England calendar will be a popular stocking filler for many excited young football fans this Christmas, but they certainly won’t feature on anyone’s present list in the Palmer household. The players included features the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White, Eberechi Eze, Morgan Rogers, and there’s even a space for Jack Grealish. But The Blues’ star forward and the man who scored the Three Lions’ sole goal in the Euro 2024 final against Spain doesn't make the cut.
The England store website says: "Celebrate the England National Team every day of the year with this 2026 Calendar. Featuring vibrant imagery and key dates, it’s the perfect way to keep track of important events while showing your support."
However, sources from the FA have suggested that players were largely selected for the calendar based on appearances during the 2024/25 season for production deadlines, a campaign during which Palmer struggled with injury issues and limited playing time under manager Thomas Tuchel.
- AFP
Intrigue over Palmer's latest injury
Palmer has had to sit out a number of matches recently with a variety of injuries, but the most recent injury to his toe has caused real intrigue, particularly regarding how it occurred. And team-mate Marc Cucurella has hinted it may have happened while playing popular football computer game FIFA.
He told reporters on Monday: "To be fair, I don't believe it. It is true that these things can sometimes happen. I have had this a couple of times but I'm stronger than them, so I don't feel anything. It's a big upset for us because he's getting closer to playing with us, to train with us, and then now he needs to rest. But this is part of life, a part of footballers' lives, we have personal lives, and we have these kinds of problems, so hopefully he can recover fast."
When asked what he was doing, Cucurella replied: "I don't know. He's running because I think he lost a FIFA game or something like this, I think!"
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Injury-prone Palmer on track to face Gunners
It has been a rollercoaster week for Palmer and the injury updates which have come from Blues boss Enzo Maresca. Midweek, Palmer was still recovering in a protective boot, by Friday he was in contention for the crunch London derby clash with Arsenal.
Ahead of the game with Barcelona, Maresca said: "Yes, Cole is wearing a (protective) boot. We don’t know when he will be back but for sure it will be soon. He’s already on the pitch, he’s already touching the ball, and the feeling (for him) is good. At the moment, we are only looking at tomorrow’s game. It’s a Champions League game against Barcelona, that is our focus, and then we will look ahead to Arsenal. I don’t think he will be available for these two games, but he is doing well."
But during his Friday press conference, he confirmed Palmer is ready to face the Gunners. Speaking to reporters, he said: "He is available for both (to start and to play). (His return will elevate the squad) A lot. As you said, he's probably our best player. We are happy he is back. We need to give him time to make sure he's 100 per cent fit. He has done fantastically in the past, and there is no doubt he will do fantastically in the future."
- Getty Images Sport
All eyes on Stamford Bridge
League leaders Arsenal visit Chelsea on Sunday with both teams in excellent form and the midfield clash featuring Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo will be key. A win for the Blues will move them to three points behind their north London rivals, but their recent record against Arteta’s side is poor, having won just one of the last 11 Premier League encounters.
Advertisement