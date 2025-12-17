Cole Palmer to launch aftershave featuring 'cold' celebration as Chelsea star eyes business empire

On the pitch, Palmer is beginning to rediscover his rhythm after battling injuries. His composed finish in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Everton marked his first goal in three months, helping lift the Blues into fourth place in the Premier League table. Yet Palmer has been quick to temper expectations. Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, he insisted that his return to form remains a work in progress.

"I wouldn't say I'm at my best yet," he insisted. "I'm still dealing with an injury. Hopefully, it gets better and better but there's still a bit to go. It is getting better. The stuff I've been doing with the physios at the club. It's just a matter of not doing too much too soon. Literally, it's just a day-by-day thing. Hopefully it gets better."

Palmer’s performance against Everton was watched closely by England manager Thomas Tuchel, who was present in the stands. The German coach is understood to view the Chelsea midfielder as part of his long-term plans ahead of the 2026 World Cup, but Palmer himself is reluctant to look too far ahead.

He added: "I've not been looking too far ahead to be honest. I've been injured for three months, I just need to get back to full fitness. I know what I can offer when I'm fully fit so hopefully I get there soon."

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has never been shy about his admiration for Palmer. He has repeatedly described him as the club’s most influential player, a view supported by Palmer’s impressive goal contributions since arriving at Stamford Bridge. After the Everton win, Maresca reiterated that sentiment, noting how different Chelsea look with Palmer available.

He said: "We said many times with Cole [Palmer], we are a better team. Unfortunately, he was out for many games for us, but now he's back, and for sure he will help us."