'From a different planet' - Cole Palmer earns comparison to Kylian Mbappe & Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele from Chelsea team-mate after dominating in win over Everton

Chelsea secured a crucial Premier League victory over Everton at Stamford Bridge, with Palmer marking his return to the club’s home ground in emphatic fashion. The 23-year-old opened the scoring with a composed finish past Jordan Pickford, setting the tone for a performance that underlined his importance to Enzo Maresca’s side.

The match represented a significant moment for Palmer, who had not featured at Stamford Bridge since the opening day of the season, as injury problems, including groin issues, had restricted his involvement and limited him to just a handful of Premier League starts. Despite those setbacks, Palmer looked sharp and influential from the outset against the Toffees through the first half.

Although he was withdrawn after 58 minutes as Maresca managed his workload, Palmer’s impact on the Blues' performance was clear. His movement, decision-making and composure in possession consistently unsettled an Everton side that could have posed trouble to Chelsea if they were handed enough opportunities.