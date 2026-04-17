'I just laugh!' - Cole Palmer brutally dismisses Man Utd links in interview committing to Chelsea

The Chelsea talisman has seen his name consistently linked with a move back to the north-west, returning to the region where he rose through the ranks at Manchester City before his 2023 summer switch to Stamford Bridge. However, speaking ahead of a crucial Premier League clash against Manchester United, Palmer was quick to clarify that he has no intention of abandoning the Blues, even with the lure of Old Trafford looming in the background.

“Everyone just talks,” Palmer said in an interview with The Guardian when questioned about the Manchester United rumours. “When I see it I just laugh. Obviously Manchester is my home. All my family are there, but I don’t miss it. Maybe I’ll miss it if I don’t go for three months or something. But then when I get home I think there’s nothing there for me anyway. I’ve got no plans to move from Chelsea. We’ve still got a lot to play for.”