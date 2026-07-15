Cole Palmer bleep test finish revealed as new Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso places focus on fitness after dismal 2025-26 running stats

The dawn of the Alonso era at Chelsea has been defined by a sharp shift toward physicality, with early pre-season sessions drawing comparisons to the high-intensity methods of former head coach Mauricio Pochettino, according to BBC. After a season in which the Blues finished 10th and struggled with consistent intensity, the new manager is determined to ensure his players are no longer second-best in the running department.

Alonso has integrated a specialist coaching team to facilitate this change, including Ismael Camenforte Lopez, who is tasked with maintaining a relentlessly high tempo during drills. The manager’s early message has focused on "soul, purpose, and good energy," but the underlying workload suggests that pure fitness is the immediate priority before tactical sessions take center stage on the club's upcoming global pre-season tour.



