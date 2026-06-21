AFP
Cody Gakpo thriving in 'different freedom' with Netherlands after Liverpool winger puts on masterclass vs Sweden
Clinical Gakpo finds his tournament groove
Liverpool supporters are well-acquainted with the sight of Gakpo cutting inside from the left flank, but the end product at Anfield has often lacked the devastating precision he displays on the international stage. Against Sweden, he was ruthless, finding the bottom corner with a piercing strike that exemplified his confidence in Ronald Koeman's system. With 23 goals in 52 caps, Gakpo is currently maintaining a scoring rate for his country that far outstrips his recent club form.
While he was a vital cog in Arne Slot’s Premier League title-winning side in 2024-25, his clinical edge has occasionally deserted him on Merseyside. Last season, he managed just nine goals across 52 appearances, a stark contrast to his efficiency at the World Cup. It seems the "World Cup Gakpo" phenomenon is very much real, as the former PSV man continues to save his Man of the Match performances for the grandest stage of them all.
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Tactical 'freedom' behind Dutch resurgence
When pressed on why he seems to reach another level with the national team, Gakpo hinted at tactical frustrations at club level. "It’s a little bit different," he admitted when asked about his stellar international displays. "How I play here, where the coach wants me to be, the freedom that I have at the club," he said, before stopping himself mid-sentence as if wary of sparking a controversy at the AXA Training Centre. "That’s it basically."
The Dutch forward thrived in a fluid front line that appeared far more balanced than the one that struggled to a draw against Japan. Alongside Sunderland's Brian Brobbey, Gakpo benefitted from a focal point that occupied defenders and created space for his trademark surges into the box. This "different freedom" allowed him to not only score twice but also provide an assist, taking the tournament's total to its fastest century of goals since 1958 in the process.
Brobbey earns rave reviews
While Gakpo took the headlines, Koeman was quick to highlight the impact of Brobbey. The powerful striker was handed a start and repaid his manager's faith with a first-half brace. "In that first goal was everything you want, we know that Brian is good at that," Koeman said. "It starts with Bart Verbruggen, who puts him away well. And then we have a lot of speed and Brian is again in front of the goal. You can't make a more perfect goal, starting from the goalkeeper."
Gakpo echoed his manager's praise, noting how Brobbey's physicality transformed the Dutch attack after he scored twice within 17 minutes to set up a dominant win. "We knew his qualities all along, he’s very strong - very, very strong," Gakpo laughed. "His hold-up play and coming at the right time into the box is amazing. We used his quality very well and I’m very happy for him that he scored two goals."
Koeman demands more despite five-star display
Despite the emphatic scoreline, Koeman remains a hard man to please as the Netherlands look to establish themselves as genuine trophy contenders. The manager noted that there were periods where Sweden's tactical tweaks caused his side problems. "A great result, but enough moments of which we say: that could be better," Koeman warned. "Despite the 5-1 victory, you do see moments that if they start playing differently, it takes us too much time to recognise that."
The victory provides a much-needed boost for the Oranje, who had faced criticism following their opening-day stalemate. Koeman acknowledged the shift in atmosphere, stating: "Of course, you want to win every match. You also want to start the tournament with a victory, that gives peace. Maybe the substitutions were better now than in the previous match. So there was more pressure to win this match, we knew this was a must-win. But I felt no tension."