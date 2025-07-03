Club World Cup XI: Saudi Pro League makes case for legitimacy, PSG win without trying, and consequences of a silly yellow card

GOAL US presents CWC XI: Key observations from the conclusion of the round of 16, and a look ahead to the quarterfinals

So, we finally got our actual Club World Cup upset. But how significant was it really? Al Hilal beat Man City. Awesome. Cool. We needed that (unless you're a City fan). But are City that mad, considering they get a couple weeks rest and nice chunk of cash? Who knows?

Yet we have content, and this Infantinopalooza of a football tournament is starting to look more and more legit every week. Also, there was a fair amount of controversy. One Bellingham brother is getting sillier yellow cards than the other. Lautaro Martinez doesn't like many of his teammates. Meanwhile, Thomas Muller just really hates Man United (which has nothing to do with the CWC but has somehow wiggled its way into the conversation of late).

GOAL US presents the Club World Cup XI, with key observations heading into the quarterfinals.