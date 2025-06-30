‘If you look at the other players, I think they are a little bit more ahead’ – Gio Reyna’s Club World Cup benching highlights need for Dortmund exit to revive USMNT prospects

Reyna was front and center in Dortmund’s Club World Cup marketing campaign, but his on-field role remains limited - casting more doubt on his future

After a disappointing 2024–25 campaign in which Gio Reyna made just 16 Bundesliga appearances for Borussia Dortmund, there appeared to be a shift in tone heading into the summer. With the Club World Cup set to kick off in his home country, the United States, Dortmund prominently featured Reyna in its pre-tournament marketing. He appeared in social media promos, starred in the club’s flashy kit launch, and even sat down for an interview with FIFA.com ahead of the tournament.

Naturally, expectations followed. When a player becomes the face of a campaign, fans anticipate more than a cameo. It’s like seeing Brad Pitt plastered across movie trailers - you expect him to play a major role, not show up for a single scene. For many, that’s the draw.

But in Reyna’s case, the spotlight faded quickly. Across Dortmund’s first two group-stage matches - draws against Fluminense and a narrow win over Mamelodi Sundowns - he remained on the bench. On Matchday 3, he finally saw the pitch, coming on for a late 12-minute stint in a dull 1–0 victory over Ulsan HD.

Article continues below

Now, as Dortmund prepare for the Round of 16, Reyna finds himself at a crossroads. At just 22, the American midfielder’s time with the club seems all but over. According to reports, he's been told he has “no future” at Dortmund. If the Club World Cup was the final straw, then it’s time for Reyna - and his camp - to start planning what’s next.

For Reyna's future, both internationally and at the club level, it's time for him to depart the club that gave him a platform and search for bigger and better things. Dortmund have made it clear he's not in the picture, and it's now or never for the midfielder to prove he still has what it takes to compete at a high level.

If Reyna still wants to be a part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup USMNT squad under Mauricio Pochettino, while furthering his career at the same time, he has to prepare for an exit this summer.

GOAL US dives into what this CWC has been like for Reyna, why he sits where he does with the Bundesliga side, the national team implications of his recent struggles, and who his potential suitors might be this summer as a possible transfer looms.