How Club America manager André Jardine turned USMNT's Alejandro Zendejas into a Liga MX star and the club into a serial winner

Zendejas and Club America's recent dominance are all inspired by Jardine's arrival

They’ve done it again.

Richard Sanchez’s rocket from outside the box helped Club América secure a 1-1 draw in Monterrey and a 3-2 series victory to win the Liga MX title. It’s the third consecutive time América has won a trophy, the first-ever tricampeon in the Mexican first division since the league switched to short tournaments in 1996.

While América has a long history of success (this is the team’s 16th league title), it is a uniquely high point for the club.

Here’s what Las Aguilas’ title win means to the club, to Liga MX, rising young USMNT player Alejandro Zendejas and beyond...