LA Galaxy v San Diego FCGetty Images Sport
Siddhant Lazar

'You’re a gem Chucky Lozano' – San Diego FC and Mexico star Hirving Lozano makes a fan’s day after historic win over LA Galaxy

Major League SoccerSan Diego FCLA Galaxy

The Mexican star celebrated the team's first MLS victory by sharing a special moment with supporters

  • Lozano gives away match-worn shirt following 2-0 win over LA Galaxy
  • San Diego FC stuns defending MLS Cup champions in inaugural match
  • The MLS debutants face St Louis SC next in the league
