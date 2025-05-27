Chuba Akpom salary: How much does Lille star earn per week and annually in Ligue 1?

Everything you need to know about Chuba Akpom's salary details playing for Lille

English forward Chuba Akpom currently plays for Lille in Ligue 1, having joined the French side on loan from Dutch club Ajax.

Akpom complements Canadian star Jonathan David in Lille’s attack and has been impressing with his performances so far.

His loan deal runs until the end of the season, with Lille holding the option to sign him permanently.

Article continues below

Akpom earns a substantial salary while playing in France.

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology to find out exactly how much!

*Salaries are gross