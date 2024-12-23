Christopher Nkunku FC Chelsea 2024getty
Soham Mukherjee

Christopher Nkunku emerges as surprise transfer target for Barcelona amid lack of Premier League minutes at Chelsea

Christopher Nkunku has reportedly emerged as a surprise transfer target for Barcelona amid his lack of Premier League minutes at Chelsea.

  • Nkunku has been offered to Barcelona
  • Forward willing to reduce salary to join Barca
  • Pini Zahavi playing a key role in the operation
