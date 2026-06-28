‘Exciting player’ - Christian Pulisic transfer question asked by Liverpool legend as USMNT star sees Premier League return at Anfield speculated on

Fowler isn't the only one backing Pulisic for a return to the top flight of English football. Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker previously suggested that the Red Devils should also be in the hunt for the forward. He noted: "Coming back to the Premier League with Manchester United... He would be one of the most famous American footballers ever with that behind him on his CV. I wouldn’t put that to bed. I would try and keep that once alive for someone like that."

However, former USMNT star Tab Ramos has warned that Pulisic must choose his next destination carefully to ensure his style of play is accommodated. Ramos said regarding a return to the Premier League for Pulisic: "If you are talking about a club that is really putting a foot forward and has the ball, not talking about a bottom-of-the-table EPL team, then that could be a good scenario because Christian Pulisic in the final third is a dangerous player. I think where he could get into a bit of an issue is if he’s middle-of-the-table down in a team that is sort of holding and countering - that’s not necessarily his game."