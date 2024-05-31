Christian Pulisic's debut AC Milan campaign and the best-ever seasons for USMNT stars in Europe

America's biggest star shined in his first Serie A campaign, but was it the best year ever?

We have just witnessed one of the best seasons ever put together by an American. Christian Pulisic was unleashed during his first campaign with AC Milan, running rampant in Serie A as one of Europe's best summer signings. For years, we'd been waiting to see Pulisic at this level, and this time out we got what might just be an initial taste of what he can do with the trust of one of the world's biggest clubs.

Pulisic solidified his place in American soccer history years ago. At just 25, he's already one of the best players in U.S. men's national team history due to his exploits for both club and country. By the time all is said and done, he likely will be regarded as the greatest American men's player, and he still has so much of that story to write.

However, he's not the only USMNT star to shine in Europe. His predecessors laid the foundation, helping pave the way for this current generation to make waves in the world's biggest leagues. But where does Pulisic's debut Milan season rank among the best we've seen from an American? GOAL takes a look...