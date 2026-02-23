Christian Pulisic & Co surprise AC Milan fans by unveiling fourth kit for Parma game as Zlatan Ibrahimovic gifts new jersey to rap superstar guest Megan Thee Stallion

On the sporting side, the match marked a significant individual milestone for Pulisic, who made his first start for the club in over a month. The USMNT international has been carefully managed by the medical staff following recent injury concerns, and his return to the starting XI was a welcome sight for Milan faithful.

Despite the excitement surrounding the kit launch and the celebrity guest, the afternoon ended in frustration for the home side as they struggled to find their rhythm against a disciplined Parma outfit.

The celebratory atmosphere was dampened by a disappointing 1-0 defeat, a result that leaves Milan's title aspirations hanging by a thread while also ending their 24-matches unbeaten streak in the Serie A. The loss means they now trail local rivals and league leaders Inter Milan by 10 points with only 12 games remaining in the campaign. While the "Chaos is Order" mantra may resonate in the fashion world, the Rossoneri will need to find a way to bring more order on the pitch if they are to claw back the deficit at the top of the table.