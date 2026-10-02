Christian Pulisic eyes AC Milan contract extension as Ruben Amorim era sparks resurgence for USMNT star

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia and other journalists while attending an event at the San Siro Milan Store, the Rossoneri number 11 reviewed his recovery and the transition to a new managerial approach: "It has been a strange start to the season. I was coming back from an injury and I really wanted to play, but it took time.

"I worked with the team and coach to get back on the field. We are learning his system, how he wants to play. I am very positive about him. Our most recent match was one of the best, so we want to build on that."

Highlighting the positional guidelines deployed on the pitch, he noted: "He wants us to find certain positions, especially when we have the ball, and to make specific movements. Obviously, we are also given some freedom in attack, but there are principles and positions to keep to."