Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
imago-sport-1083959816.jpgBuzzi
Adhe Makayasa

Christian Pulisic eyes AC Milan contract extension as Ruben Amorim era sparks resurgence for USMNT star

C. Pulisic
R. Amorim
AC Milan
Serie A
USA

Christian Pulisic is keen to sign a new deal at AC Milan following an encouraging start to life under head coach Ruben Amorim. The United States forward entered the final year of his current terms at San Siro, but an upturn in performances has prompted hierarchy talks over an ambitious long-term renewal to keep him in Italy until 2031.

  • Milan talisman targets longer stay

    The 28-year-old discussed his ongoing situation during a commercial appearance at the club's stadium megastore. He recently rediscovered his scoring touch against Lecce, finding the net for the first time in the league since last December. With his current deal expiring next summer, club owner Gerry Cardinale is reportedly preparing a long-term contract offer running until 2031 to keep the winger.

  • AC Milan v US Lecce - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Forward embraces structured tactical demands

    Speaking to Sky Sport Italia and other journalists while attending an event at the San Siro Milan Store, the Rossoneri number 11 reviewed his recovery and the transition to a new managerial approach: "It has been a strange start to the season. I was coming back from an injury and I really wanted to play, but it took time.

    "I worked with the team and coach to get back on the field. We are learning his system, how he wants to play. I am very positive about him. Our most recent match was one of the best, so we want to build on that."

    Highlighting the positional guidelines deployed on the pitch, he noted: "He wants us to find certain positions, especially when we have the ball, and to make specific movements. Obviously, we are also given some freedom in attack, but there are principles and positions to keep to."

  • 'I am very happy at Milan'

    The American skipped national team duty this window, choosing to remain at Milanello to build match sharpness following an injury sustained at the World Cup.

    Asked directly about extending his commitment, he confirmed his desire to reach an agreement: "I am very happy at Milan. The club is giving me everything, it helps me a great deal. I am concentrating on playing, but we'll talk about it, I hope soon."

    Underlining his contentment in Italy, he added: "I feel really happy at Milan and want to continue here."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • AC Milan v US Lecce - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Resurgent challengers pursue summit ambition

    Amorim's side sit fifth in Serie A, trailing leaders Roma by just two points while remaining unbeaten in domestic action. The manager must now find answers in the Europa League after an opening defeat to Benfica threatened their momentum. Having their primary creator back at full capacity will be vital as domestic and continental fixtures pile up over the autumn.

Friendlies
USA crest
USA
USA
Mexico crest
Mexico
MEX
Serie A
Sassuolo crest
Sassuolo
SAS
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL