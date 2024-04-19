Ex-Liverpool striker Christian Benteke reveals LeBron James inspiration behind D.C. United goal celebration

USA Today ImagesJacob SchneiderEx-Liverpool striker Christian Benteke reveals LeBron James inspiration behind D.C. United goal celebrationChristian BentekeDC UnitedMajor League SoccerD.C. United superstar Christian Benteke has revealed that his iconic 'silencer' celebration is inspired by Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBenteke has six goals for DCU this seasonReveals how LeBron James inspired his celebrationImpressed by LA Lakers star's work ethicGet the MLS Season Pass today!Stream games now