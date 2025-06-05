Chris Richards USMNT 2024Getty
Siddhant Lazar

'Start showing our teeth' – Chris Richards urges USMNT to raise intensity to lift 2025 Gold Cup

CONCACAF Gold CupC. RichardsUSA

The FA Cup winning defender believes that the USMNT knows what they’re lacking and that is competitiveness as their primary shortcoming

  • Richards pinpoints competitive mentality as team's biggest weakness
  • USMNT defender calls for intensity improvement in both training and matches
  • Crystal Palace star emphasizes urgency with World Cup on home soil approaching
Article continues below

Next Match