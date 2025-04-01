Chloe Kelly is back to her best! Lionesses star ensuring Arsenal loan will lead to increased England Euros role after miserable Man City spell

The winger goes into the international break off the back of two outstanding displays for the Gunners, which she'll hope to replicate against Belgium

When Chloe Kelly completed her loan move from Manchester City to Arsenal in January, eyebrows were raised. Those were mostly in the direction of City, who were letting an established England star, and one of the most productive wingers in the Women's Super League over the last few years, join one of their biggest rivals for a Champions League place. For Kelly and Arsenal, though, it's proving to be the perfect switch.

On Sunday, the winger raced to the byline and dug out a great cross with her weaker foot to pick out Beth Mead on the edge of the box. Her fellow Lioness latched onto the delivery brilliantly, meeting it on the volley with her own weaker wing to find the back of the net in spectacular fashion for her 50th WSL goal. It broke the deadlock and set Arsenal on their way to a fifth-successive league win, which allowed them to move back into second and maintain a seven-point cushion inside the European places.

The response to that goal from the fans, who had made the short journey across London to support the team away at Crystal Palace, said it all. "We want you to stay," they sang at their January signing, whose own post-match comments suggested she'd be open to a permanent switch to the club she came through as a youngster.

Article continues below

It's easy to see why, as Kelly fits brilliantly into what this Arsenal team wants to do. It's not only fuelling their strong end to the season, in the Champions League and the WSL, but it's giving her chances of starting for England at this summer's European Championship a serious boost, too.