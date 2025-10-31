Reignite Chloe Kelly's form, create chances for Alessia Russo & six changes Arsenal must make to get out of their slump and make Women's Super League title push

So far, the answers to those questions appear to be unchanged and, as such, negative. Before the international break, Arsenal endured a four-game winless run for the first time since January 2022, and although they were able to stop the rot with wins over Brighton and Benfica before players headed off on national-team duty, neither performance was particularly convincing. As they prepare to resume WSL action this weekend, the Gunners are five points behind leaders Chelsea, having won just three of their first six games, and sit fifth in standings, behind north London rivals Tottenham.
It was only five months ago that this Arsenal team, under new head coach Renee Slegers, stunned Barcelona in the Champions League final having enjoyed an historic comeback victory over Real Madrid in the quarter-finals before battering eight-time European champions Lyon in their own backyard in the semis. So why have they been unable to build on that at the start of this season and what can they do to reignite what has so far been a sluggish and disappointing campaign?