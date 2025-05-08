This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Pachuca v America - Torneo Clausura 2025 Liga MXGetty Images Sport
Alejandro Orellana

'Chivas is one of the most historic clubs in Mexico' - C.F. Pachuca's manager Guillermo Almada publicly expresses interest in vacant Chivas job

Liga MXG. AlmadaCD Guadalajara

While his contract with Pachuca ends this summer, Almada revealed that he has already communicated his desire to move on to club executives.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • The last time Chivas lifted a league trophy was in the Clausura 2017
  • Almada has managed 153 matches with Pachuca
  • Lifted the Apertura 2022 and the 2024 Champions Cup
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱