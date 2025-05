This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Chivas are reportedly interested in signing F.C. Copenhagen star and Mexico international Rodrigo Huescas Liga MX R. Huescas CD Guadalajara Mexico The Mexican could be facing deportation from Denmark, a situation that might abruptly end his contract with FC Copenhagen Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Huescas is valued at around $7 million

He could face deportation from Denmark for exceeding the speed limit

Has played 30 matches with Copenhagen Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱