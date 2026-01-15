From Chivas’ ‘El Vaquero’ to the Red Bulls: Why Cade Cowell sees New York as a launchpad for his World Cup ambitions

Everyone told Cade Cowell to wait until he saw Mexico City. And he wasn’t quite sure why.

He had been in Guadalajara for a few months at that point, playing for Chivas - and doing a pretty good job in his new role as the club’s winger. Sure, the fans were intense as expected. But, contrary to some warnings, they had fully embraced him. There was no abuse, no hard time given to the first U.S. national to represent the club (although he didn’t fully speak Spanish).

But he figured, after enough time in Liga MX, that Guadalajara would be as intense as the fandom got.

He was very wrong.

Chivas landed in the capital for a game against Cruz Azul. At the time, Liga MX players flew on commercial flights. And as the Chivas team stepped off the plane and wandered the arrivals section of the airport, they found 5,000 fans waiting for them. Most, Cowell assumed, has been there for hours. There were no railings, no security, no cover. Just shouting.

"I was like ‘oh my goodness’,” Cowell told GOAL. “The fans here are just different."

That was nearly two years ago, and things have since calmed down in Cowell’s life. The fans were still there, but Cowell, once Chivas’ starboy, fell out of favor. He was on the pitch less in front of those screaming fans. Planes are chartered now.

He’s also back in more familiar territory, suiting up for New York Red Bulls, serving as the face of a new era for the MLS Club.