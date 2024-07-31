Chido Martin-Obi Arsenal 2023-24Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Chido Obi-Martin agrees Man Utd deal as ex-Arsenal wonderkid turns down more money in favour of Old Trafford switch

Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueTransfersArsenal

Chido Obi-Martin has reportedly accepted an offer from Manchester United after turning down "higher bids" in favour of an Old Trafford switch.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Obi-Martin confirmed his Arsenal exit on Monday
  • Has accepted a proposal from Man Utd
  • Turned down better financial offers from Germany
Article continues below