Chelsea close in on Xavi Simons! Blues in advanced negotiations to land RB Leipzig star as summer spree shows no signs of slowing down X. Simons Chelsea Transfers Premier League RB Leipzig Bundesliga

Chelsea appear to be edging closer to securing the services of Dutch playmaker Xavi Simons, with advanced discussions underway between the Blues and German outfit RB Leipzig, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has emerged as a priority target for the Premier League side, who are reportedly confident of finalising the transfer before the summer window shuts.