Chelsea women's player ratings vs West Ham: Title race isn't done yet! Blues throw away WSL win by conceding late equaliser but invincible dream remains alive after star showing from Maika Hamano

Sonia Bompastor's side are still six points clear at the top of the table with just four games to go, but will be frustrated with this result.

Coming into the month of March, Chelsea had only dropped points once in the Women's Super League all season. However, the Blues now head into April's international break having failed to win two of their last four games, with a 2-2 draw at home to West Ham on Sunday pouring a little cold water on what had been a wonderful few days for the club. After producing a stunning 3-0 win over Manchester City to complete an almighty Champions League comeback on Thursday, Shekiera Martinez's 91st minute equaliser denied the Blues a win that would've re-established their eight-point lead at the top of the WSL table, though they remain in an excellent position heading into the final four games of their league campaign.

It took Chelsea just 16 minutes to break the deadlock, with Catarina Macario's turn and run, Ashley Lawrence's improvised header and Maika Hamano's sweet half-volley giving them a goal their lively start deserved. It was more good play with her back to goal from Macario, and a slice of luck from a kind bounce of the ball, that put Aggie Beever-Jones through only five minutes later, where she made no mistake. At that point, it seemed like three points were surely on their way.

However, despite a generally good attacking performance, Chelsea never found that third goal and for that, and some defensive lapses, they were punished. Misjudgements from the ever-reliable centre-back duo of Nathalie Bjorn and Millie Bright helped Martinez receive an opportunity just before half time that she didn't waste, and it was a lack of awareness and communications between Lawrence and Lucy Bronze that allowed the young forward to bag her brace in second half stoppage time.

An unprecedented invincible season remains on the table for Chelsea, with this their third draw to go with 15 wins in 18 games this WSL season. The Blues are also still six points clear at the top, so this is no disaster. But they will certainly be glad to see the international break come next week, with Bompastor hoping to get some names off the injury list which could bolster a team still going for the quadruple.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Kingsmeadow...