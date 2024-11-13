Chelsea women player ratings vs Celtic: Wieke Kaptein & Erin Cuthbert dominate as wasteful Blues survive early scare in unexpectedly narrow Champions League win

Chelsea made it three wins from three in the Champions League on Wednesday night but they were immensely wasteful in their 2-1 victory over Celtic.
The WSL champions were good for their victory, but they had to come from behind after Celtic snatched a lead against the run of play. The hosts had barely had a sniff when, in the 22nd minute, Murphy Agnew latched onto Amy Gallacher’s perfect through ball before beating Zecira Musovic with a fine finish.
Celtic’s advantage didn’t last long, though. Six minutes after going behind, Maika Hamano turned home from close range following good work from Aggie Beever-Jones.
And the turnaround was complete in the 32nd minute when Ashley Lawrence finished off a fine team move at the second time of asking.
Chelsea spent the second half camped inside Celtic’s half and managed 26 shots in total, but Beever-Jones, Catarina Macario and Nathalie Bjorn all saw their efforts avoid the net.
Beever-Jones' red card in second-half injury time for a late challenge saw the game end on a sour note.
The win leaves Bompastor’s side top of Group B with a 100% record through their first three games.
GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Celtic Park...