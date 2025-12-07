Chelsea women's player ratings vs Everton: Sonia Bompastor's first defeat! Blues' record-breaking WSL unbeaten streak comes to shock end at home to one-win Toffees

It's not that Bompastor's Blues didn't create chances, either. There was some nice build-up play on show from the English champions, carving out opportunities for the likes of Catarina Macario, Alyssa Thompson and, once she entered the game early in the second half, Sam Kerr, but the Chelsea players either produced wayward finishes or found Courtney Brosnan in fine form in the away goal. In the first half especially, the Ireland international produced two outstanding saves, tipping a Macario strike onto the post before doing just another to prevent Thompson's powerful effort squeezing in.

When a goalmouth scramble in the latter stages left everyone in the ground wondering just how the ball had stayed out of Everton's net, it felt like a sign that it just wasn't to be Chelsea's day. Two goal line clearances and two efforts off the bar, all in second half stoppage time, only continued the theme as the Toffees clung on and claimed their first WSL win over Chelsea in 12 years, dealing a massive blow to the Blues' title defence in the process. Bompastor's side are now six points behind leaders Manchester City, with the season just one game away from its halfway stage.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Kingsmeadow...