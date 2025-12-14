Chelsea Brighton Women compositeGetty Images/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

Chelsea women's player ratings vs Brighton: Sandy Baltimore, take a bow! Superb strike helps fire Blues to vital WSL win as Keira Walsh's class shines through

Sandy Baltimore's sublime strike set Chelsea on their way to an important victory in the Women's Super League on Sunday, as the Blues bounced back from last week's shock defeat to Everton with a 3-0 success at Brighton. It was vital that Sonia Bompastor's side got the win here, to prevent Manchester City from further extending their lead at the top of the table, and they did exactly that, to stay six points behind the Cityzens as the WSL hits its winter break.

This game didn't start in the convincing manner with which it finished. Having accumulated their lowest points tally by this stage of a season since the 2018-19 campaign - coincidentally the last season in which they didn't win the WSL - Chelsea looked like a team that has struggled so far this term. However, chances started to come towards the end of the first half, and after Baltimore and then Alyssa Thompson had both forced Sophie Baggaley into a couple of fantastic saves, the former was able to beat her with an outstanding strike into the top corner - and with her weaker foot, no less.

Two half time substitutions then helped Chelsea build on that lead. Bompastor introduced Wieke Kaptein and Sam Kerr at the break and both made a valuable impact, helping to take the Blues' attacking threat up another notch. Indeed, it was the presence of both players that forced Caitlin Hayes to head into the back of her own net shortly after half time, with the Brighton defender needing to intervene to try and prevent what was already a certain goal.

Called up by Sarina Wiegman for England's final two camps of the year, Baggaley continued to pull out impressive saves to keep Brighton in the game for as long as possible, denying Ellie Carpenter, Kaptein and Kerr, twice, but she would be beaten again before the final whistle, with Kerr able to turn provider for Thompson to clinically convert for 3-0 in the latter stages. No team has ever overturned a six-point gap at the halfway point of a WSL title race, underlining the task awaiting Chelsea in the new year. But the winners of the last six crowns will be up for the fight, with Sunday a reminder of what they can do when they get into their groove.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Broadfield Stadium...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Livia Peng (7/10):

    Had a bit more to do in the second half and looked assured when called upon.

    Lucy Bronze (7/10):

    Another solid display from a player showcasing her versatility this term.

    Millie Bright (6/10):

    Had a couple of iffy moments that, fortunately for her, went unpunished.

    Naomi Girma (7/10):

    A composed and reliable presence at the back, mopping up any danger that presented itself.

    Midfield

    Ellie Carpenter (7/10):

    Got up and down the right flank brilliantly, posing a serious threat in attack while snuffing any out at the back. 

    Keira Walsh (8/10):

    A classy display in which her excellence in possession really shone through.

    Erin Cuthbert (8/10):

    Another quality performer in the middle of the park, with this game highlighting how important she is to this team. Fantastic cross led to Hayes' own goal.

    Sandy Baltimore (8/10):

    Kickstarted the win with a terrific goal. Provided a valuable outlet throughout.

    Attack

    Alyssa Thompson (8/10):

    Unlucky not to break the deadlock in the first half, when only a superb Baggaley save denied her. Ensured a fantastic performance got the goal it deserved in the second half though, with a ruthless finish.

    Aggie Beever-Jones (5/10):

    Struggled for any real service, not taking a shot before being withdrawn at half time.

    Lauren James (7/10):

    A lively 45-minute run out as she continued her return to full fitness after injury, with plenty of chances created.

    Subs & Manager

    Sam Kerr (7/10):

    Changed the game as a half time sub. Should've got a goal or two herself, with her usually clinical touch still lacking slightly, but made up for it with her creativity.

    Wieke Kaptein (7/10):

    Like Kerr, was a very impactful half time introduction and could've got a goal, but did plenty of other good work as well.

    Niamh Charles (N/A):

    Replaced Bronze late on and helped see the win out.

    Guro Reiten (N/A):

    Slipped into the left-back role comfortably to give Baltimore a rest.

    Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (N/A):

    Another late sub.

    Sonia Bompastor (7/10):

    Could've rested on her laurels at half time, with her side ahead, but opted to make two subs which really changed the game for the better for Chelsea. Kerr and Kaptein gave the Blues a greater attacking threat and that meant they could really put the result beyond doubt.

