Chelsea in for USMNT star Antonee Robinson? Blues add Fulham defender to list of potential transfer targets

Jacob Schneider
Antonee Robinson Chelsea splitGetty Images
USAFulhamChelseaTransfersAntonee Robinson

Chelsea have discussed USMNT defender Antonee Robinson internally, with the Fulham defender being a potential transfer target this summer.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Chelsea 'open book' on Robinson
  • Blues also looking at Wilson & Olise
  • Liverpool have also shown interest in defender

Editors' Picks