Todd BoehlyGetty
Peter McVitie

Chelsea bosses Todd Boehly & Co warned of 'irreversible toxicity' over ticket price hikes amid another underwhelming season

ChelseaPremier League

Chelsea have been warned they are in danger of creating an 'irreversibly toxic' matchday atmosphere over potential price hikes.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Chelsea warned about lack of communication
  • Mood within supporters has reached rare low
  • Told of "irreversible toxicity" developing

Editors' Picks