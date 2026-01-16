Chelsea the real winners of Marc Guehi's Man City transfer! Blues set for hefty windfall due to contract clause

Speaking in a bombshell interview on Friday, Glasner said: "My latest understanding is the deal for Marc is in the final stages," Glasner said. "I cannot confirm the club’s latest. It’s not done. But the result is Marc doesn’t play tomorrow for us. Every player, depending on their contract situation, there is a price where the club say they want to do it. When a player says they want to move, a deal happens. It looks like it happens now."

That was not the only bad news delivered by Glasner, though, as he announced his desire for a new challenge. He added: "A decision has already been taken, months ago. I had a meeting with Steve [Parish] in October, the international break. We had a very long talk, and I told him I will not sign a new contract. We agreed at the time it was the best to keep it between us. It's the best that we could do that and keep it confidential for three months. But now it's important to have clarity, and we had a very busy schedule so that's why we didn't want to talk about it. Steve and I want the best for Crystal Palace."

