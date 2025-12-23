Chelsea join race for Antoine Semenyo! Blues make contact with Bournemouth star's camp over potential £65m January transfer

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has been quizzed on Semenyo's future and says he wants him to stay but knows it may be difficult. He told reporters: "Antoine Semenyo right now is with us. He has trained today with us, very well. I understand that there is a lot of noise around Antoine. But my concern is that it doesn't affect him, his performances and we are seeing that it is not affecting his performances. He is very committed to the team and I hope we can keep him there. There are situations that we cannot control, but right now, Antoine is our player and he's going to continue playing for us. If you ask me, I don't want to lose him, definitely don't want to lose him. But like we always say, every time the market opens, you never know what's going to happen."

Iraola also highlighted Semenyo's importance to Bournemouth, adding: "Antoine, for me, has been performing very well. Not just the last two games because he has scored. The level of consistency has been very good since the beginning of the season. He has had moments where he hasn't scored and has still been very valuable for us. At the end, we demand not only the numbers, but he gives us a lot of things. It's no secret he is a massive player for us."