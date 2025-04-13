Chelsea player ratings vs Ipswich: Cole Palmer, where are you? 'Cold' superstar's freezing run continues as Jadon Sancho screamer rescues draw against lowly Tractor Boys

Enzo Maresca's men had to come from two goals down to simply rescue a point against a visiting team who are staring relegation in the face

Chelsea will end the season without having recorded a win against Ipswich Town after drawing 2-2 with the Tractor Boys on Sunday. The Blues were beaten 2-0 in the reverse fixture and nearly suffered an even grander humiliation on home soil having trailed for much of the game.

The hosts went close to taking the lead inside 10 minutes when Enzo Fernandez's low cross found Nicolas Jackson at the near post, only for the striker's effort to cannon off the upright and away. Noni Madueke then had a volley caress the side-netting, which led to a good portion of the home crowd believing it had gone the right side of the post.

A breathless start continued with Madueke picking out Levi Colwill with an excellent cross, but goalkeeper Alex Palmer was equal to the centre-back's header. Then, totally against the run of play, Ipswich went in front. George Hirst, standing in for Chelsea target Liam Delap, held the ball up well and released Ben Johnson down the right flank, and his cutback met Julio Enciso to finish from close range.

Article continues below

The Tractor Boys thought they had doubled their lead when Johnson headed in a cross at the far post, but the man who supplied it, Jack Clarke, was at first deemed offside. However, a VAR check - with the help of the new semi-automated offside system - deemed he was onside and the goal was belatedly allowed to stand.

Whatever Enzo Maresca said to his team at the interval clearly worked as they pulled one back only 20 seconds into the second half. The lively Madueke was at the heart of another fine move as he scampered to the byline and crossed low for Marc Cucurella, though he was ultimately beaten to the ball by Axel Tuanzebe to turn into his own net.

Chelsea pushed forward for an equaliser and nearly found one when Jadon Sancho's dangerous delivery pierced the six-yard box, where Conor Townsend was waiting to clear in the nick of time. But with little over 10 minutes remaining, Sancho came up with the goods himself, picking out the top corner from 25 yards after the Blues played a corner short.

Both sides went in search of a winner, and a fifth goal of the day nearly went Chelsea's way when Trevoh Chalobah reached a deep cross, only to be thwarted by a Palmer save. Namesake Cole Palmer was then also denied by the Ipswich goalkeeper midway through six minutes of added time.

With one final opening, Chelsea nearly snatched the points as Moises Caicedo's wicked delivery was brought down expertly by Fernandez, and he too was kept out by an inspired Palmer.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...