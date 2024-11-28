Chelsea player ratings vs Heidenheim: Christopher Nkunku & Mykhailo Mudryk get the job done! Blues forwards on target in Europa Conference League as Jadon Sancho stars with two assists

The Frenchman's fifth goal in four matches sent Enzo Maresca's side on their way to another European victory.

Christopher Nkunku and Mykhailo Mudryk got the goals as Chelsea kept their perfect Conference League record intact with a 2-0 win at Heidenheim on Thursday, but it was Jadon Sancho who deserved most credit for the victory.

Sancho created both goals with excellent crosses in the second half, overcoming a quiet start to tee up Nkunku and Mudryk for fine finishes as the Blues put the first blemish on the hosts' own record in the competition.

The German side had a few chances to hurt the Blues, in part thanks to some questionable displays from the likes of Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile, but they came up against a superb shot stopper in Filip Jorgensen. They were also frustrated to see two goals chalked off.

Chelsea had the upper hand for the majority of the game, with Marc Guiu showing a lot of promise early on but he failed to deliver. It was left to Nkunku to break the deadlock when his outstretched leg met Sancho's cross and the forward added a composed finish.

The game appeared to be fading out when a smart combination from Sancho and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall ended with the winger's excellent ball back to Mudryk to send it into the top corner.

