Chelsea player ratings vs Copenhagen: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall bails out the Blues! Enzo Maresca's side through to Conference League quarter-finals despite dismal display as substitute Cole Palmer provides much-needed boost

It was hardly a walk in the park for the London side despite their first-leg advantage against the Danish club

Chelsea secured their place in the quarter-finals of the Conference League as they ran out 1-0 winners against Copenhagen in Thursday's last-16 second leg clash, winning the tie 3-1 on aggregate. Enzo Maresca will not be completely happy with his side's display, as the home team were toothless for much of the game while Copenhagen searched in vain for a way back into the tie.

The Blues appeared more intent on defending their aggregate advantage rather than looking to build on it. They struggled to get forward and failed to register a single shot in the first half. While Copenhagen had more joy in getting forward, they were unable to test goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen for the entire game.

Maresca's side came out stronger in the second half, bringing on Cole Palmer and Marc Cucurella at the break and the duo provided a lift to their underwhelming attack.

Ten minutes after the restart, they were 1-0 up. As Copenhagen made a mess of clearing the danger, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall managed to win possession and force his way through the defence before sending it in. The Danish visitors kept up the fight in midfield and managed to get forward throughout the rest of the half, but they had no joy with the final ball until they passed up a great chance in stoppage time.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...