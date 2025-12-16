Chelsea player ratings vs Cardiff City: Substitutes to the rescue! Alejandro Garnacho and Pedro Neto come off the bench to spare Enzo Maresca's blushes against plucky Bluebirds as Argentine nets classy brace

Maresca made sweeping changes to Chelsea's starting line-up, with all 11 players swapped out following the two-nil victory over Everton at the weekend. The opening stages were scrappy, neither side fluent in attack and both defences allowed space for chances to be created, and it was the hosts who really should've opened the scoring. Isaak Davies found himself in acres of space on the left, but snatched at his chance as he broke into the box and fired woefully wide when he really should have tested Filip Jorgensen in the Chelsea net.

The second-half started much as the first had ended, with the Bluebirds enjoying the vast majority of possession, but the hosts failed to create a clear-cut opportunity and could do little as the Blues began to take control of the tie. Maresca brought on fresh legs in Joao Pedro and Garnacho after the break and it was the Argentina international who opened the scoring after a mistake from Cardiff allowed Facundo Bounanotte to break upfield, he played Garnacho in to fire the ball low across Nathan Trott for the lead.

The Blues began to dominate proceedings and the changes made it look certain they would add to their score, but there was bedlam after Scotland international David Turnbull thumped a header past Jorgensen to bring the match level. The Cardiff City Stadium was bouncing as the fans sensed blood, but it was another substitute who restored the visitors’ lead as Neto fired a fierce low drive, which took a small deflection, on its way into the corner of the net.

The hosts tried to turn the screw with a grandstand finish in the final stages, but it was Garnacho’s neat finish in the dying stages which put a gloss on the result for the west Londoners, and Maresca’s side can now look forward to taking their place in the semi-finals which begin in the New Year.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from the Cardiff City Stadium...