Chelsea player ratings vs Arsenal: Mayra Ramirez that is outrageous! Colombian forward produces moment of magic as Lauren James at her creative best in statement WSL win

The 25-year-old striker netted a superb goal and ran the Gunners ragged, with Lionesses star James producing a sublime assist

In a thoroughly entertaining London derby at Emirates Stadium on Saturday, Chelsea edged past Arsenal thanks to a maverick performance from the superb Mayra Ramirez.

Within four minutes, the Blues had the lead, as Ramirez used some real ingenuity to hook the ball over her own head and into the back of the net from a corner situation.

And it was 2-0 before the 20-minute mark. Lauren James forced her way into Arsenal's box and crossed to the back post, where the onrushing Sandy Baltimore finished coolly past Daphne van Domselaar.

Before half-time, though, Arsenal pulled a goal back through Caitlin Foord, thanks to a mazy run and a smart finish in the area, beating Lucy Bronze at right-back and Hannah Hampton in goal.

Ramirez was subbed in the second half, limping off to suggest she may well have sustained an injury.

The Gunners grew in confidence as the game progressed and Stina Blackstenius hit the bar with five minutes remaining, but the visitors stood strong to take all three points.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from the Emirates...