Chelsea player ratings vs Aston Villa: Enzo Maresca throws it away! Head coach's Blues boss' bizarre tactical tweaks invite remarkable Villa comeback as Ollie Watkins brace downs Blues and Cole Palmer is upstaged by England rival Morgan Rogers

Chelsea threw away a commanding position as Aston Villa stretched their winning run to 11 games, thanks to an Ollie Watkins brace in a 2-1 comeback win. Joao Pedro put the Blues into a deserved first-half lead but a wretched second half from Enzo Maresca's side put paid to their faint Premier League title ambitions as Watkins stole the show on Saturday night.

Despite Villa's remarkable winning run, Chelsea started the better of the two teams, as Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernandez went close for the hosts. Former Watford ace Pedro was then a whisker away from breaking the deadlock but Emi Martinez spread himself well to keep out the Brazilian's flicked effort. Blues captain Reece James was the next player to try his luck, but he could only flash a snap shot wide on the angle. Their pressure finally told in the 37th minute when James' teasing floated corner hit the back leg of the unsuspecting Pedro from a yard out to make it 1-0.

After producing an Expected Goals tally of zero in the first half, Villa simply had to improve but Chelsea continued to look the more likely to score and had it not been for a last-ditch interception from John McGinn, Alejandro Garnacho would have tapped into an empty net. Then, James nearly bagged a goal of his own when his cross-cum-shot almost caught out Martinez from long range. Finally, the visitors produced something of note when substitute Ollie Watkins slipped in Boubacar Kamara, but Robert Sanchez was out quickly to smother his effort. 

The Blues were then made to pay for their profligacy in front of goal when Watkins bundled the ball in shortly after the hour mark. The Villans were finally alive and kicking and would have taken the lead if Sanchez hadn't kept out Ian Maatsen's fierce drive with a strong hand. And the turnaround was complete in the 84th minute when Watkins headed in a brilliant header from a corner. And that was all she wrote as Villa equalled an all-time club record of 11 consecutive wins, set in both 1897 and 1914. Chelsea are now 10 points behind third-placed Villa and 13 adrift of league leaders Arsenal in a game where Unai Emery got his substitutions spot on, and Maresca simply did not.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...

  • Chelsea v Aston Villa - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Robert Sanchez (7/10):

    Could have sat down with a cup of tea for much of the contest but when he was called upon, the Spaniard had a very impressive game, making saves galore. It all proved in vain, though.

    Reece James (7/10):

    The skipper was back in at right-back for this one, after starring in midfield in recent weeks, but it made no difference as he was a force to be reckoned with in the first half. But even he could not single-handedly guide his team to victory.

    Benoit Badiashile (5/10):

    Was handed a rare Premier League start and largely dealt well with Donyell Malen but his wayward pass was pounced upon by Villa and seconds later it was 1-1. May not get many more opportunities in the Chelsea backline as a result.

    Trevoh Chalobah (5/10):

    The defender was relatively untroubled for the first 60 minutes, but, crucially, he was pipped to the post by Watkins for Villa's equaliser. From thereon in, he struggled with the irresistible England forward.

    Marc Cucurella (6/10):

    The curly-haired Spanish international was here, there, and everywhere in the opening 45 but when Villa came alive, he was repeatedly caught out of position.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-ASTON VILLAAFP

    Midfield

    Moises Caicedo (5/10):

    Chelsea are so much better with the former Brighton man in their midfield, and when his team were on the back foot, he still got stuck in. Even he was caught in possession, though.

    Enzo Fernandez (6/10):

    Gives Chelsea's midfield a bit more bite, control, and substance, but he could not stop the tide turning in Chelsea's favour.

    Cole Palmer (6/10):

    The England star showed flashes of quality, with a nutmeg here and a delightful pass there but he was caught in possession and his influence waned when his side struggled. He wasn't happy being subbed off, either, and arguably lost the battle of the Three Lions' number 10s.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-ASTON VILLAAFP

    Attack

    Pedro Neto (4/10):

    Has been one of Chelsea's best players this season but was too ineffectual against Villa. 

    Joao Pedro (7/10):

    Did some of the unglamorous work off the ball and his efforts paid off with a fortuitous goal. However, he was replaced by Liam Delap, suggesting Maresca wanted more from the Brazilian.

    Alejandro Garnacho (5/10):

    Didn't have a huge amount of joy in one-on-one situations with Villa's Matty Cash and other than running a lot, needs to offer more end product.

  • Chelsea v Aston Villa - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Malo Gusto (5/10):

    Couldn't make a noteworthy impression on the encounter.

    Liam Delap (4/10):

    His most telling impact off the bench was receiving a booking.

    Jamie Gittens (4/10):

    Did very little off the bench.

    Estevao (5/10):

    Had very little chance to shine.

    Enzo Maresca (4/10):

    While the Italian was able to turn things around against Newcastle United last time out, Chelsea looked bereft of ideas when Villa got back into the game. Perhaps they missed his presence on the touchline, with the former Leicester City boss serving a one-match ban. His substitutes did very little as well.

