Chelsea told 'not even Pep Guardiola' could've led club to success this season as ex-Blues defender insists Mauricio Pochettino walked into 'shambles' at Stamford Bridge after chaotic transfer splurges ChelseaMauricio PochettinoPep GuardiolaPremier LeagueManchester City

Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf has defended Mauricio Pochettino by insisting that even Pep Guardiola couldn't have led the club to success this season.