Ex-Chelsea star Oscar forced into early retirement at 34 after terrifying heart scare during Sao Paulo training

Oscar's decision stems from a harrowing incident that occurred during pre-season testing at the Sao Paulo training complex, where the midfielder lost consciousness while performing a stress test on a stationary bicycle. What was initially feared to be a standard fainting spell turned out to be far more grave, as medical staff had to perform emergency life-saving measures on the 34-year-old.

Oscar opened up about the gravity of the situation in a video released by the club, revealing that the medical emergency was a matter of life and death. Regarding the incident, he stated: "My heart stopped for two minutes, two and a half minutes. I took the test, ended up fainting, my blood pressure kept dropping, and my heart was stopping. They performed cardiac massage. I only remember fainting."

The diagnosis was later confirmed as vasovagal syncope, a condition that has ultimately made it impossible for him to continue competing at the highest level of the sport.