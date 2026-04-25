Chelsea's next manager: Why it should be straight shootout between Andoni Iraola & Cesc Fabregas to replace Liam Rosenior

While there are supposedly some less inspiring names in the frame, such as Marco Silva and Edin Terzic, it is Iraola and Fabregas who stand out among the bookmakers' favourites as Chelsea's BlueCo ownership seek to name the fifth permanent head coach of their chaotic four years in charge to date.
Iraola would bring the Premier League experience that Rosenior dearly lacked, as well as a playing style and aptitude for developing young players that could lend themselves well to the west Londoners' seemingly endless 'project'. Fabregas, meanwhile, is defying all logic and expectation on the shores of Lake Como, implementing an attractive brand of football as his youthful squad push for a historic first-ever European qualification. The former Blue's Stamford Bridge connection is hugely significant, too.
Chelsea's decision-makers claim they have begun "a process of self-reflection to make the right long-term appointment". If that is truly the case, then the two Spaniards are the only options they should really be considering out of those currently on the table...