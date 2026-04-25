Chelsea's next manager: Why it should be straight shootout between Andoni Iraola & Cesc Fabregas to replace Liam Rosenior

Fabregas, meanwhile, loves to dominate the ball, and his approach would perhaps better lend itself to elevating Chelsea's current setup. At Como, his game is centred around a fluid 4-2-3-1 shape, building from the back and relying on the creative players to actually make things happen - something, again, that the Blues have been unable to do of late as Cole Palmer scratches around for his best form.

For what it's worth, the Italian side's most technically-gifted players have notably flourished under the Spaniard, with attacking midfielder Nico Paz seemingly destined for stardom and a return to Real Madrid, who have the right to buy their academy graduate back. In the words of GOAL's Italian football expert, Mark Doyle, "Como are basically the best footballing side in Serie A". That bodes well for Palmer, who would be given the freedom to thrive.

However, Chelsea's defensive frailties means there are question marks over whether Fabregas could implement his style without shipping too many goals at the other end, although Como actually boast one of the best records at the back this season. Asked whether he would consider changing his approach following a 4-0 thumping by Inter at San Siro back in December, he said: "I did think about it, but my head said no. I am pleased with this, to be honest. It might make me seem stupid or like a loser. After a heavy defeat, you learn more, you appreciate everything a little bit better. But Como are doing things the right way. You can approach a game defending with a 6-3-1 formation, or 5-4-1, but I prefer to lose 4-0 than do that."

As we've touched upon, the 38-year-old also claims he doesn't follow any single footballing philosophy, and therefore he should be able to adapt. "I don’t want to be the coach that always has the same way of playing, the same way of attacking and defending," he said previously to coach educator David Garcia. "Yes, you have principles and structures. But I want to be as dominant as possible, and nowadays to be dominant, you need to have as many solutions as possible."