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Revealed: The 'leading candidate' to replace Liam Rosenior as next Chelsea manager
Search for stability begins
Chelsea officially parted company with Rosenior following a dismal sequence of five consecutive Premier League defeats without scoring. The dismissal came as senior players reportedly lost faith in the 41-year-old, whose tenure saw the club slide seven points adrift of Champions League qualification. Calum McFarlane has returned for his second interim spell of the campaign to steady the ship as the hierarchy begins a thorough recruitment process.
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Learning from past mistakes
The club’s leadership team has acknowledged that errors were made throughout the season, not just in the appointment of Rosenior. In an official statement, the Blues confirmed they will undertake a period of "self-reflection" to ensure the next appointment aligns with their model.
Detailing the internal atmosphere and the reasoning behind the sudden managerial change, journalist Ben Jacobs posted on X: "Sources say several senior players had lost faith in the Chelsea head coach. A thorough process to find a replacement is expected with Chelsea aware several qualified coaches are available this summer.
"The focus is now on stability and giving the players the best possible environment to finish the season strongly. Players and staff were informed before the announcement was made. Decision was taken by the club's leadership team.
"Sources say there is acknowledgement some wrong decisions have been made, not just in appointing Rosenior, but across the season, with learnings now being taken ahead of hiring a new head coach."
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The options reportedly under consideration
Andoni Iraola has emerged as a leading candidate after announcing his departure from Bournemouth, though names like Edin Terzic and Eddie Howe reportedly remain under discussion. However, figures such as Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique appear unlikely due to previous assessments or new contract extensions elsewhere.
Addressing the viability of various candidates and the status of the current search, Jacobs added on X: "Chelsea have not yet formally spoken to any candidates to replace Liam Rosenior. However, Andoni Iraola is expected to be one of the leading names approached.
"Julian Nagelsmann formed part of the process that saw Mauricio Pochettino appointed. At the time, Chelsea sources said he wasn't viewed as a fit. Nagelsmann side indicated he wasn't sold on the model as well. Luis Enrique is set to extend at PSG and has interviewed with Clearlake-Boehly in the past. No expectation he is a candidate or available.
"Eddie Howe, Francesco Fariola, Filipe Luis and Edin Terzic all have admirers within the club and have come up in discussion for previous vacancies. Cesc Fabregas is focused on trying to qualify Como for Europe but has long-term ambitions to manage in England.
"Marco Silva is yet to extend at Fulham and Oliver Glasner is a free agent. Neither have formed part of previous Chelsea manager searches. Talks with potential options will now take place as Chelsea put together a shortlist."
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Defining week for interim boss
McFarlane faces a daunting task as he prepares the squad for Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Leeds United at Wembley. Beyond the cup, Chelsea must navigate five remaining league fixtures to secure European qualification and bridge the gap to fifth-placed Liverpool. The board's ability to conduct a successful recruitment process will be tested as they attempt to finalise a permanent appointment before the summer transfer window opens to avoid further upheaval.