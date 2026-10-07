'Didn't seem to happy with me' - Chelsea star Morgan Rogers reveals Thomas Tuchel FURY despite Harry Kane assist in England win over Czechia

Speaking to ITV Sport, Rogers admitted his early deliveries fell short of his own standards and caught the manager's ire.

"Yeah, I wasn’t happy about a few of them. The manager looked at me after one of them and didn’t seem too happy," he said. "It’s something I take pride in so I was a bit disappointed, but for one to come off was nice. I was happy to get the assist for the captain again."

Assessing the team's wider approach, the 24-year-old noted a positive shift in England's tactical mentality.

"That’s the way we want to play and you could see that in the whole camp really, even in the Spain game. We’re trying to be more positive and we’re trying to show ourselves," Rogers explained. "At times during the World Cup, looking back at it, there were times in games when we didn’t quite show true ability.

"Of course it’s tougher in the World Cup and teams are trying to stop you but we knew we wanted to show ourselves a bit more and keep trying to improve and develop as a unit. I think we definitely did that and it’s a step in the right direction."



